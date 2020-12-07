Affidavit: Suspect in Diboll shooting death found with blood-spattered marijuana bag

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - A probable cause affidavit for the alleged shooter in a fatal shooting incident in Diboll stated that after the crime, the Lufkin Police Department apprehended a man matching the suspect’s description, and he had a blood-spattered marijuana bag in his possession.
Additional evidence placed him at the scene when the murder occurred.
Cedric Tramon Blake, 23, and Shicorie Renee Smith, 31, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, were both charged with first-degree murder in connection to the July 2 shooting death of 23-year-old Shyheim Harper, and they are still being held in the Angelina County Jail.
Blake was also charged with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and failure to identify as a fugitive from justice.
Collectively, Blake’s bond amount was set at $103,000. Smith’s bond amount was set at $100,000.
According to the affidavit, the Diboll PD detective that obtained it was dispatched out to the scene of a fatal shooting, which occurred at 804 Willie D. Jones on July 2. While he was on his way to that location, he got word that the Lufkin Police Department had stopped a vehicle with a passenger that matched the description of the suspected shooter.
Smith was the driver of the vehicle, the affidavit stated.
The Lufkin PD officers noticed that the man later identified as Blake had blood on his shoes and clothing. He also started acting suspiciously during the traffic stop, the affidavit stated.
Initially, Blake allegedly gave the LPD officers a fictitious name.
The Lufkin PD officers also found that Blake had a bag of marijuana with blood on that “presumably belonged to the victim, Shyheim Harper,” the affidavit stated.
According to the affidavit, the victim’s girlfriend told Diboll PD officers at the scene that she only knew the suspect as “Cedric.”
The Lufkin PD officers arrested Blake on two unrelated misdemeanor offenses and took him to the Angelina County Jail.
Also, two cell phones that belonged to Harper were found at the scene and seized as evidence.
The phones’ “wake” features showed phone calls and text messages from Cedric Harper that tied him to the Diboll location at the time the murder occurred, the affidavit stated.
Later, Shyheim’s girlfriend told police that Blake was the last person to talk to her boyfriend before the incident, and he was supposed to be coming by the home to “sell him some weed,” the affidavit stated.
The woman also allegedly said that the man who shot her boyfriend was Cedric.
The affidavit, which was for Smith, outlined why she was charged with murder.
“Since the arrest of Cedric Blake, Shicorie Renee Smith has been conspiring with him through recorded jail phone conversations to dispose of his phone and the murder weapon and to attempt to raise bail for him,” the affidavit stated.
The affidavit also pointed out that when Blake got into Smith’s vehicle, she was parked within earshot of the gunshots that killed Harper. It also said that Blake blood on his clothes, and he had a bag of marijuana with what was believed to be harper’s blood on it.
“In this manner of transporting Cedric Blake to and from the murder scene, Shicorie Renee Smith helped facilitate the murder of Shyheim Harper,” the affidavit stated.
