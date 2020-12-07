Aviation legend Gen. Chuck Yeager dead at 97

(KLTV) - The man who was the first person to break the sound barrier has died.
Gen. Chuck Yeager, 97, was famous for that feat of speed, accomplished over the Mojave Desert in 1947. He was a WWII Fighter Ace, a fighter pilot, and as the first person to fly faster than Mach 2, according to his bio.
His wife Victoria Yeager announced his death on Twitter, saying, “It is with profound sorrow I must tell you that my life love, General Chuck Yeager, passed just before 9 p.m. ET,” she wrote. “An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever.”
