DPS investigation of child porn leads to Harrison County man’s arrest

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Texas Department of Public Safety investigator arrested a Diana man on child porn and marijuana possession charges after he served a search warrant on a home in the 1000 block of Eagleton Rock on Dec. 3.
Kenneth Jack Bellomy, 43, is still being held in the Harrison County Jail on a possession with the intent to distribute child pornography charge and a possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds charge. His total bond amount has been set at $82,500.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the DPS investigator found growing marijuana plants and drying weed inside the home. The total weight of the marijuana was more than 4 ounces and less than five pounds.
The affidavit also stated that the DPS investigator downloaded multiple images of child pornography from the device connected to the IP address assigned to the residence.
“During an interview, Bellomy admitted sharing child porn using Bit Torrent software,” the DPS investigator wrote in the affidavit.
When the investigator searched Bellomy’s phone, he found child porn images and Bit Torrent software.
