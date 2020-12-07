East Texas powerhouses Lufkin, Longview clash in Red Zone Game of the Week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It wouldn’t be a football season without longtime rivals Longview and Lufkin meeting up on the football field.
It looked like that would not happen this year but it is happening and the Bi-District showdown between the two will be the Red Zone Game of the Week.
Due to scheduling conflicts the two teams did not meet in the regular season. Through the early stages of district play it appeared that Lufkin would be meeting up with Highland Park, but on Nov.27 New Caney upset Magnolia West which propelled Lufkin into the three-seed of 8-5A DI. The Panthers stayed there to end the season 6-4.
Longview finished with the two-seed in 7-5A DI, with a overall record of 7-2. Their only district loss came at the hand of Highland Park . The UIL rues state that the better seeded team gets home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Longview will host Lufkin December 11 with a 7:30 kickoff time. This will be the 84th meeting with the Lobos having a slight advantage of 42-37-4.
The Lobos won the last meeting in 2019, 24-21. This meeting will be 25th game between the two rivals in the last 18 years.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.