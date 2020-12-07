First Alert: A cool sunshine in the works on Tuesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The clear skies, dry air, and virtually calm winds will lead to another cold night throughout East Texas as we drop down into the upper 30′s by daybreak Tuesday.
Once we thaw out from the morning chill, Tuesday will be another sun-filled, cool day with daytime highs topping out in the upper 60′s with light and variable winds.
High pressure will continue to dominate our weather landscape through the next few days, which will keep us high and dry going forward.
We will see a gradual warming trend as we progress through the week as both our overnight lows and daytime highs climb the proverbial ladder with each passing day.
Eventually, a slow-moving western storm system will pick up speed and eject into the plains by late this week. That will usher in our next best chance of rain on Friday followed by another cool down as we get into this upcoming weekend.
Rainfall amounts look to average around three-quarters to an inch of rain, which would be a nice follow-up to the recent rains we have received in the past ten days.
