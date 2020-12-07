Gavin Kensmil named Southland Conference Player of the Week

FRISCO, Texas –Stephen F. Austin forward Gavin Kensmil is the Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Weekly awards are presented by Hercules Tires.
The reigning Southland Newcomer of the Year averaged 17.3 points per game and shot 76 percent from the field to help the ‘Jacks to a perfect 3-0 start to the season. Kensmil averaged five rebounds per contest, including three offensive boards in each of the team’s three wins. He recorded a trio of steals, three assists and a block in the opening week.
SFA began the season with a 102-57 win over LeTourneau, followed by an 86-76 win over McNeese, which went down as a non-conference contest. The ‘Jacks wrapped up the weekend with a 97-79 victory over LSU-Alexandria. SFA returns to the court with a road matchup against ULM at 4:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.
Men’s Basketball Player of the Week – Gavin Kensmil, Stephen F. Austin – Senior – Forward – Paramaribo, Suriname
Kensmil picked up right where he left off last season, shooting 11-for-14 and finishing with 23 points in the season opener versus LeTourneau. He grabbed seven rebounds and had a block and a steal. After missing three of his first four attempts from the field, Kensmil was a perfect 10-for-10 the rest of the way.
Repeating his offensive output, Kensmil posted 23 points against McNeese on 7-of-10 shooting. He was 9-of-12 from the free-throw line, and his three offensive rebounds converted into seven of the team’s 17 second-chance points. He closed the week by tallying six points, three rebounds and a pair of assists against LSU-Alexandria on Sunday.
Honorable Mention: Rylan Bergersen, Central Arkansas; Kendal Coleman, Northwestern State; Dru Kuxhausen, McNeese; Keaston Willis, UIW.
