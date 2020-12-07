Governor Abbott announced deployment of 10,000 COVID-19 rapid tests to Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today, Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has sent 10,000 BinaxNow COVID-19 rapid tests to the City of Amarillo’s Department of Public Health.
The test were delivered this morning and will be utilized at the discretion of the city to help detect positive cases of COVID-19 within the community and mitigate the spread of the virus.
“These tests will help identify positive cases within the Amarillo community and curb the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “The State of Texas will continue to work with the City of Amarillo and local leaders across the state to ensure our communities have the resources they need to detect and reduce COVID-19 infections among their residents.”
