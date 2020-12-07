EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A chilly start with temperatures in the 30s this morning. Expect lots of sunshine today and the beautiful, quiet weather will continue for a few days. Afternoon highs will reach near 60 degrees today with a warming trend through midweek. By Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures are back in the 70s. South winds begin to pick up and bring back moisture to the area Thursday into Friday and this means rain chances return. Rain looks to begin as early as Friday morning in parts of East Texas. The rain could continue through at least Friday evening with a few places seeing some lingering showers into early Saturday morning. Once the cold front arrives early Saturday, rain and cloud cover move out of the area with breezy northwesterly winds and cooler temperatures for the weekend.