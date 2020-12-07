Temporary tent placed outside Amarillo hospitals to treat positive COVID-19 patients

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A temporary outside tent will be placed near Amarillo hospitals for positive COVID-19 patients.
The State of Texas supports the City of Amarillo, in collaboration with BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, will be temporarily placing a tent infusion clinic on the BSA Hospital property in a central location between both hospitals.
The infusion clinic is preparatory initiative for possible outpatient treatments to a limited population of qualifying positive COVID-19 patients.
The infusion treatment, Bamlanivimab, will be the primary medication used in this clinic.
The clinic will not be available for immediate use and will only be used to prepare to meet the needs of the high positivity rate of COVID-19 cases in our community.
The clinic will be staffed by state resources through the Regional Advisory Council.
For more information, contact the City of Amarillo.
