Ticket procedures announced for Longview, Lufkin playoff game

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It is always hard to get a last minute ticket to a Longview vs Lufkin matchup. During the COVID-19 pandemic it could get even harder.
Both districts announced their procedures for purchasing tickets on Monday.
Longview:
Tickets for performers will be available Mondays and Tuesdays during both lunches at the Lobo Coliseum ticket office. Credit Cards and cash will be the only methods of payment accepted. Tickets will be $6 for adults and $4 for students. Students will need to have a valid LHS ID in order to purchase tickets. The cutoff time to purchase performer tickets will be Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.
Remote Learners who are performers will be able to purchase two tickets per person. Remote Learners who are performers will be able to purchase tickets on Monday and Tuesday at the Athletic Office. Monday tickets sales (for remote learners who are performers) will be from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Tuesday ticket sales will be 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Credit Cards will be the only method of payment accepted. Students will need to have a valid LHS ID in order to purchase tickets.
Longview Student Tickets -
There will be 200 total tickets available for student purchase and they are first come, first serve. LHS Seniors will be able to purchase one ticket per person. Tickets for LHS Seniors will be available Tuesdays during both lunches at the Lobo Coliseum ticket office. Credit Cards and cash will be the only methods of payment accepted. Student tickets will be $4. Students will need to have a valid LHS ID in order to purchase tickets.
LHS Freshman, Sophomores and Juniors will be able to purchase one ticket per person if available. Tickets for LHS students (Freshman, Sophomore, Juniors) will be available starting Wednesday during both lunches at the Lobo Coliseum ticket office. Credit Cards and cash will be the only methods of payment accepted. Tickets will be $4. Students will need to have a valid LHS ID in order to purchase tickets.
Longview Public Purchase Tickets -
The public will be able to start purchasing tickets on Wednesdays at the Athletic Office. Tickets will be available from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Credit Cards will be the only method of payment accepted. Tickets will be $6 for adults and $4 for students.
At Gate Purchase Tickets:
If they are available, tickets will be sold at the gate. All purchases made at the gate will be credit card only. The cost of tickets will be $8.
Lufkin:
Longview ISD has allotted 800 tickets to sell. Pre-sale tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students, and $8 at the gate. In the event that all 800 tickets are sold, Longview ISD will sell tickets for the grassy area at the stadium. Sales at the gate will be via credit card only. No cash will be accepted at the gate.
To purchase pre-sale tickets, parents of student performers will send money with their student to purchase tickets on Tuesday. All remaining tickets will be available for sale to the public on Wednesday at 7:00 a.m. at the ticket office at the DEC building at 701 N. First Street.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.