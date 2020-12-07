Ticket procedures announced for Longview, Lufkin playoff game

Remote Learners who are performers will be able to purchase two tickets per person. Remote Learners who are performers will be able to purchase tickets on Monday and Tuesday at the Athletic Office. Monday tickets sales (for remote learners who are performers) will be from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Tuesday ticket sales will be 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Credit Cards will be the only method of payment accepted. Students will need to have a valid LHS ID in order to purchase tickets.