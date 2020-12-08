Angelina Art Alliance announces new plans after rescheduling performances to next year

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Last week, the Angelina Arts Alliance announced that they are rescheduling their Performing Arts Series for fall of 2021.
The organization is conducting a new series next spring, and it will consist of three small performances at the Temple Theatre.
Executive director Jennifer Allen said they created this idea in hopes of keeping the arts alive in the community.
In order to stay in compliance with CDC and state guidelines, seating will be spaced apart to promote social distancing, and mask-wearing will be enforced.
“The performing arts do have an economic impact on our community. When we scheduled nine performances, but we are only going to have three, that does have an impact,” Allen said. “That is less people being paid, that is less money coming into the community, and that is less tourists coming to the community. Everybody feels in the impact in one way or another, whether they know it or not.”
There are three options for community members that have already purchased tickets.
Organizers will issue refunds through March 1st. Otherwise, the Angelina Alliance will honor the tickets at the next scheduled show, or patrons can donate the value of their previously purchased tickets.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.