Cause of recent fire in downtown Nacogdoches ruled as ‘undetermined’

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Fire Marshal Division Chief Mike Brown spent days reviewing evidence of Thursday night’s downtown fire. Today he said the origin and cause will be ruled undetermined.
Brown said he and investigators looked at the entirety of the structure fire discovered in an alleyway beside Spring & Prince, a boutique, gift shop, and events locale. The two-story 100-year-old-plus building received some smoke and water damage but remains structurally sound.
Brown said investigators proceeded from the least burned area to the most burned to determine fire patterns.
“I hate to rule the fire as undetermined, but when we reach that conclusion we must report it that way,” Brown said.
The fire marshal division chief also said there was no evidence of any foul play.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.