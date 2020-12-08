The Courtney cousins just two wins from a storybook ending

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Cousins Mason and Braden Courtney are on the verge of bringing their families two state titles in 2020.
Braden is the star running back for Timpson while Mason is the star running back for Carthage. Timpson is facing off with Shiner on Thursday in New Caney in the 2A DI State semifinal. Carthage is playing Wimberley on Friday in New Caney for the 4A DI State semifinal. It would be a first for Timpson while Carthage is looking for their 8th state title.
“It is hard to describe,” Mason Courtney said.” The feeling you get is like butterflies before a football game but they are all week. All week you have people talking about it and it just gets you ready.”
Braden has seen the success in Carthage and wants the same for Timpson. Timpson is in the semifinals for the first time in school history.
“It is a little bit of a change of scenery for us,” Braden Courtney said. “I am glad to experience something like this with my family. It is an honor.”
The two cousins have become a key to their team’s offense. There was once a time where teams had to deal with the two in the same backfield. Both Braden and Mason played youth football together for Mason’s dad.
“My dad was the coach of us,” Mason Courtney said. “We were cold. No one beat us. “We went separate ways but we are still doing good in our areas. I wish somehow we could have played together. It didn’t work out that way but I am grateful that he is doing good and I am doing good. "
By the end of next week, two households in the Courtney family could be celebrating state titles for Christmas.
“This could be a great Christmas,” Braden Courtney said. ”This could be a good family reunion in Dallas.”
