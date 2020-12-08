Dez Bryant tests positive for COVID-19, won’t play tonight

DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - A seemingly annoyed Dez Bryant announced on Twitter than he won’t be playing in tonight’s Cowboys game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Bryant made the announcement on Twitter at about 6:30 p.m. He said he was pulled from warming up to be tested, and seemed surprised and upset to have a positive result.
He continued tweeting after the initial announcement and said he’s calling it quits for the rest of the season.
Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network summed up the situation in one simple tweet.
