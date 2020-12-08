First Alert: Two more days of sunshine before wet weather returns by Friday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The clear skies, dry air, and calm winds will lead to another cold night throughout East Texas as we drop down into the middle 30′s by daybreak Wednesday.
Once we thaw out from the morning chill, Wednesday will be another sun-filled, pleasant day with daytime highs topping out in the middle 70′s, making for a spectacular afternoon of weather throughout East Texas.
High pressure will continue to dominate our weather landscape for two more days, which will keep us high and dry through Thursday.
Eventually, a slow-moving western storm system will pick up speed and eject into the plains by late this week. That will usher in our next best chance of rain on Friday followed by another cool down as we get into this upcoming weekend.
Rainfall amounts look to average around one-half to one inch from Friday through early Saturday morning, which would be a nice follow-up to the recent rains we have received in the past ten days.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.