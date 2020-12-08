Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce expecting 2021 to be challenging for businesses

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Wayne Mitchell presented a stark reminder to listeners that 2021 is expected to be a challenge for businesses. The frank outlook was presented at the weekly Stakeholders Conference Call.
Mitchell said, “I am firmly convinced at this point that next year one of the new dialogues we’re going to hear over and over again is the pain and suffering economically that our businesses and our community is experiencing.”
Donna McCollum monitored the call and has more of what Mitchell told civic leaders.
Mitchell is proposing to change the direction of the stakeholder calls to include a wider scope of challenges and accomplishments throughout the community. Mitchell says COVID-19 discussion will not stop, but he’s asking for input on economic survival for future calls as the community enters 2021.
