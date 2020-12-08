Nacogdoches ISD requesting struggling online learners return to classroom

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches ISD said they will be making some changes to their distance learning program.
The district said starting next week, they will begin contacting parents of distance learning students who are encountering problems with grades and attendance, asking them to return to face-to-face instruction on Jan. 25.
The district said the requests will come from NISD campuses and will be sent for students in Grades 1-12 with a class average of 70 or below in any course; Pre-Kindergarten students with a “No” or “Sometimes” in any course or subject; and kindergarten students with a “U – Unsatisfactory” in any course. Additionally, the request will be sent to any student in Pre-K through 12th-grade that has three or more unexcused absences during any grading period.
While the district is not ending its virtual learning option, NISD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo said, it is an acknowledgement that face-to-face instruction is best for some students.
“We’ve really thought long and hard about how best to make this work,” said Trujillo. “This is not us bringing to a halt virtual instruction, but it is the realization that, for some students, this type of instructional delivery is not ideal.”
NISD campuses will begin sending the letters the week of Dec. 14 asking that the students prepare for a return to face-to-face learning when the spring semester begins on Jan. 25. The letters sent to parents from the campuses will include an explanation of return criteria, as well as a Texas Education Agency-required COVID-19 medical exemption document.
Students required to return to on-campus class would return when the Spring semester starts on Jan. 25.
Currently there are about 2,000 NISD students participating in virtual instruction. Students that are successfully passing courses and regularly attending the virtual classes can continue with the virtual program, Trujillo said.
“We’re letting our parents know about this change more than a month ahead of time,” Trujillo said, adding that TEA requires at least a two-week notification period. “We encourage parents that receive this notification to strongly consider making the change.”
Upon receiving the notification letter next week, parents that disagree with the remote learning cancellation can submit a completed medical exemption document or request a transition meeting with the campus.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.