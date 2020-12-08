Nacogdoches ISD requesting struggling online learners return to classroom

The district said the requests will come from NISD campuses and will be sent for students in Grades 1-12 with a class average of 70 or below in any course; Pre-Kindergarten students with a “No” or “Sometimes” in any course or subject; and kindergarten students with a “U – Unsatisfactory” in any course. Additionally, the request will be sent to any student in Pre-K through 12th-grade that has three or more unexcused absences during any grading period.