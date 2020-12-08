Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers investigating after 19-year-old’s body found

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are investigating after a 19-year-old man’s body was found near FM 1988 East Tuesday morning.
According to a post on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a 911 call about a body being found off of FM 1988 came in Tuesday morning.
The victim was identified as Brodrick Cooper, of Livingston.
“Sheriff’s Office investigators, along with the Texas Rangers responded to the scene,” the Facebook post stated. “The scene was processed and evidence collected.”
Justice of the Peace Darrell Longino performed the inquest and sent the body to the Harris County Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy.
“The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 936-327-6810 or Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP,” the Facebook post stated.
