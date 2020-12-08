SFA men’s basketball adds Wednesday game at nationally-ranked Baylor

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA men’s basketball team is looking to beat the Baylor Bears for the third time in the last 5 meetings, when they travel to Waco on Wednesday.
Both Baylor and SFA athletic departments announced the addition of the game on Tuesday morning.
The Jacks are 3-0 entering the contest while the No.2 Bears are 3-0 as well. The two last met up on Dec. 18, 2018. SFA won 59-58 on a layup by Shannon Bogues at the buzzer.
The game this year was added after Nichols State dropped out of a contest against the Bears due to COVID-19 issues.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.