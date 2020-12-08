Trinity County Sheriff releases video of deputy’s crash, asks for public’s help

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the ongoing invention of the Dec. 4 crash that seriously injured Deputy Justin Cowart, who was on his way to a major car crash on State Highway 94.
Sheriff Woody Wallace’s Facebook post also gave new information on what caused Cowart’s wreck.
He said Cowart was among the other TCSO deputies and first responders that were dispatched out to a major car crash on Highway 94 and the Trinity/Angelina county line. While he was responding Cowart crashed into the woods and was seriously injured.
“DPS was called to do an initial crash investigation and were unable to find the exact cause of why Cowart left the roadway,” Wallace said in his post. “Cowart was able to tell other officers at the crash that he saw animals of some kind in the roadway but was unsure what he hit or caused him to crash.”
However, Texas Department of Public Safety investigators retrieved the dashcam video from Cowart’s patrol unit on Tuesday, Wallace said in his post.
The video showed that when Cowart made a minor evasive move to avoid hitting a dog that was running out into the road, he ran over a solid steel Ranch Hand bumper, and it caused him to lose control of his patrol unit. At that point, the deputy went off the road and hit several trees about 3.5 miles outside of Groveton on Highway 94 East,
Wallace said the bumper has been recovered as evidence.
The sheriff posted a small clip from the deputy’s dashcam video on his Facebook page. He also posted stills from the video footage in the comments under his post.
You can see what appears to be a white vehicle on the right,” Wallace said in his post. “While they are not a suspect for anything, we would like to know who was driving that vehicle that night, to see what they know, if anything, about the bumper. We would also like to know who the bumper belongs to.”
Anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation is urged to call Wallace or Chief Deputy Tommy Park. The number for the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is (936) 642-1424.
According to a previous post on Wallace’s Facebook page, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office responded to three wrecks Friday night and early Saturday morning.
The first wreck occurred on State Highway 94 near the Angelina/Trinity county line. A medical helicopter transported one person from that wreck to an area hospital.
The second crash involved Cowart, who had been responding to the first wreck, the Facebook post stated.
During the investigation of that crash, another wreck was reported near the Houston County line, the Facebook post stated. A vehicle carrying three people struck cattle. No serious injuries were reported in that wreck, the Facebook post stated.
