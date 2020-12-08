Trinity County Sheriff releases video of deputy’s crash, asks for public’s help

Press Release: TCSO Deputy Cowart crash investigation TCSO is looking for help in the crash investigation that injured a Trinity County Deputy. On Friday 12/04/2020 at 9:22PM, Deputies with TCSO and other First Responders were dispatched to a major car crash on HWY 94 at the Trinity/Angelina County line. While responding Deputy Cowart was seriously injured after crashing into the woods and was flown to the hospital in critical condition. DPS was called to do an initial crash investigation and were unable to find the exact cause of why Cowart left the roadway. Cowart was able to tell other officers at the crash that he saw animals of some kind in the roadway but was unsure what he hit or caused him to crash. Today, Investigators were able to retrieve the dash cam video from the patrol unit and discovered the cause of the crash. It was found that while Deputy Cowart was responding to the crash, the deputy made a minor evasive move to avoid striking a dog that was running into the roadway. When Deputy Cowart tried to avoid hitting the dog he ran over a solid steel ranch hand bumper causing him to lose control and run off the roadway crashing into several trees. The bumper has been recovered as evidence. (This occurred about 3.5 miles outside of Groveton on 94 East, just before Lacey 4 Road.) We included a small clip of the dash cam video and pictures (pictures had to be posted in the comments). You can see what appears to be a white vehicle on the right. While they are not a suspect for anything, we would like to know who was driving that vehicle that night, to see what they know if anything about the bumper. We would also like to know who the bumper belongs to. If you have any information that may help us, please call and speak with me or Chief Tommy Park. Thank you, Sheriff Woody A Wallace