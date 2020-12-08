Tuesday’s Weather: Beautiful again today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Temperatures are once again dropping into the 30s this morning, but it still looks like a beautiful day ahead. Expect lots of sunshine and light winds. Temperatures this afternoon will be a little warmer than yesterday. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. The warming trend continues with temperatures warming into the lower to mid 70s through midweek. Clouds begin to increase late Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with a likely chance for showers and thundershowers along an advancing cold front. The front will move through late Friday with a few lingering showers very early Saturday. Clouds will begin to clear by Saturday afternoon with cooler temperatures filtering in for the weekend.