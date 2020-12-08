Two individuals charged in Trinity ISD burglary

TRINITY, Texas (KTRE) - Two people have been charged for a burglary that happened at Trinity ISD on November 21.
Trinity ISD police are not releasing any names at this time.
Superintendent John Kaufman tells us that the damage to the doors have been fixed at the high school and middle school.
There are no details on what exactly was stolen.
This is an active investigation.
Trinity County Crime Stoppers is still offering a $1000 reward for information on the burglary.
