Angelina County Farmers Market’s Winter Wonderland drive-thru begins tonight

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - It is that time of year, and the 2nd annual Winter Wonderland Drive-Thru at Angelina County Farmers Market is all set up in Lufkin.
This year, there will be more Christmas lights and decorations out.
Co-owner Lynn Bryan says they hope this event brings peace and joy to people in the community.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is encouraged to remain safe by staying in their vehicles.
Bryan says Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance.
The event is free, but donations are welcome.
“All donations at the exit will be much appreciated,” said Bryan. “You do not have to drive out of town. You do not have to take your family somewhere else to walk around. You can just come through here and enjoy the scene, because there are a lot of lights and it is really pretty.”
The Winter Wonderland drive-thru starts tonight through December 12 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. It will kick back up on December 16 through the 23 at the same time.
