Appeals court to rehear Texas abortion case in January

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A federal appeals court in New Orleans will next month reconsider a ruling that struck down a Texas law banning a common second-trimester abortion procedure.
The Texas law used the non-medical term “dismemberment abortion” to describe the procedure. Abortion rights groups say the procedure is known as dilation and evacuation and is the safest and most common second-trimester abortion procedure.
A divided three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals voted 2-1 to strike down the law in October.
But the full court on Monday decided to rehear the case. The hearing is set for Jan. 21.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.