Federal agency releases preliminary report on crash-landing at Angelina Airport
Plane crash at Angelina County Airport. (Source: KTRE)
By Jeff Awtrey | December 9, 2020 at 3:18 PM CST - Updated December 9 at 3:18 PM

BURKE, Texas (KTRE) - A report confirms the pilot of a plane which crash-landed at the Angelina County Airport last week suspected his anti-skid brakes failed on the landing.

The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report on Wednesday.

The next presumptive Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan was a passenger in the crash-landing. Nobody was seriously injured.

The report states the pilot landed on a wet runway. The pilot cycled the anti-skid brake system two to three times and then the brakes did not respond while the plane slowed to about 20 knots. The pilot thought the airplane’s anti-skid stopped working and the plane may have hydroplaned.

The plane then exited the runway onto wet grass, went through an airport perimeter fence, crossed a roadway and came to rest in a cow pasture.

