Federal agency releases preliminary report on crash-landing at Angelina Airport

BURKE, Texas (KTRE) - A report confirms the pilot of a plane which crash-landed at the Angelina County Airport last week suspected his anti-skid brakes failed on the landing.
The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report on Wednesday.
The next presumptive Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan was a passenger in the crash-landing. Nobody was seriously injured.
The report states the pilot landed on a wet runway. The pilot cycled the anti-skid brake system two to three times and then the brakes did not respond while the plane slowed to about 20 knots. The pilot thought the airplane’s anti-skid stopped working and the plane may have hydroplaned.
The plane then exited the runway onto wet grass, went through an airport perimeter fence, crossed a roadway and came to rest in a cow pasture.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.