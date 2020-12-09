First Alert: Increasing clouds and rain chances return by Friday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Thursday will be our last sun-filled day in this recent stretch of gorgeous weather as it will be warm and breezy with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 70′s.
Our next storm system and associated cold front will eject into the plains on Friday, bringing us increasing clouds and an 80% chance of rain. The best timing to see more widespread rains with a few rumbles of thunder will be in the afternoon and early evening hours.
Rainfall amounts look to average around one-half to one inch from Friday through early Saturday morning, which would be a nice follow-up to the recent rains we have received in the past ten days.
The end of week rains we get with our next cold front will certainly help us out in the rainfall department, but may put a damper on some high school playoff football games in the Red Zone this Friday night.
With a cool breeze coming in behind the frontal passage, we will be trending much cooler this weekend as light jacket weather will be back in session.
We should see some sunshine briefly return on Saturday before a second surge of colder air pushes through on Sunday. This second push of cold air will bring us more clouds and a 30% chance of very light rain as it barrels through the state.
Cold mornings will then give way to cool afternoons under mostly clear skies early next week with dry conditions expected in the Piney Woods.
