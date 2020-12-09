Impact Lufkin’s breaks ground on upcoming affordable housing project

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - On Wednesday, many people came out for Impact Lufkin’s groundbreaking of their new property for affordable housing in the community
The homes will be located in north Lufkin.
President of the organization, Robert Shankle, says the plan is to revitalize the area and to help promote home ownership.
Crews will begin phase one of the project at the beginning of the year, and people will see homes start to form.
“Our community is growing, and our town is growing, and we need places for people to live. I love to see people own their home because they take pride in it. It is something that is tangible that they live in and they are proud of that. We want to be able to create those situations and set ups for people,” said Mark Hicks, the president of Hicks Company real estate development firm.
“This is something for everyone to participate. Then you see things like this happening and you can say, ‘I had a part in this.’ So, that is what we want for the entire city of Lufkin,” said Shankle.
Shankle says they hope to complete the entire project in the next five years.
