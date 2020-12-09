Junior Livestock and Horse Show to be held in March in Houston

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Today, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced its plans for the 2021 Rodeo. Originally scheduled for March 2 – 21, RODEOHOUSTON® competitions, concerts and entertainment, carnival and other attractions and activities are now scheduled for May 4 – 23, 2021, pending COVID-19 health status. The Junior Livestock and Horse Show competitions will still be held in March, as previously announced.
This decision pleases Nacogdoches County extension agent Ricky Thompson for the youth wanting to show livestock and go after scholarships.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.