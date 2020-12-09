Junior Livestock and Horse Show to be held in March in Houston

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Today, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced its plans for the 2021 Rodeo. Originally scheduled for March 2 – 21, RODEOHOUSTON® competitions, concerts and entertainment, carnival and other attractions and activities are now scheduled for May 4 – 23, 2021, pending COVID-19 health status. The Junior Livestock and Horse Show competitions will still be held in March, as previously announced.