2 killed in Polk County head-on crash

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on US 190, about five miles east of Livingston that resulted in the deaths of two men.
The preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 6:50 a.m., a 2009 Chevrolet SUV was traveling east on US 190. The driver of a 2013 Ford passenger car was traveling westbound and reportedly attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone and struck the Chevrolet head-on.
The driver of the Chevrolet is identified as Michael Tobin, 55, from Onalaska. The driver of the Ford is identified as Christopher Hinson, 37, from Livingston.
Both Tobin and Hinson were pronounced deceased at the scene.
This crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.