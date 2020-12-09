Lake Wichita test results show lakebed material can be made into bricks

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - This morning, the Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee (LWRC) discussed the long-awaited test results on lake bed material being made into bricks.
“We’re very excited that that will be a way to deepen the lake at a much lower cost than we had first expected,” said LWRC Secretary Kathie Forehand-Chaddick
Specifically, these compressed earth blocks from the lake withstood an average of 1,000 pounds per square inch which is well over the industry standard of 700 pounds.
“The next step is to find someone in the Wichita Falls area that wants to use these blocks,” said LWRC Chairman David Coleman.
It’s unclear right now as to how much money these bricks would bring in but, Coleman says the price is often competitive with standard bricks and should be in the case of Lake Wichita as well. LWRC also has its eye on a potential buyer.
“Since that bond passed, we’d love to talk to WFISD,” said Forehand-Chaddick.
Although the unique bricks can last a lifetime and present this win-win situation for the city, Coleman understands that finding a buyer will require more work than simply showing test results.
“It’s just a matter of overcoming people saying, ‘well I’ve never heard of that,’ so we just have to educate people, get some structural engineers on board with the concept so that they can reassure clients this will work,” said Coleman.
