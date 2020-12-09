Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health to hold free webinar on nutrition

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health will host a webinar on health and nutrition Thursday.
The webinar is titled ‘Feed Your Mind: Nourish Your Body’ and includes a presentation by guest speakers from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
“For many, the holiday season brings a wealth of happiness and purpose as well as stress,” Angela Knapp Eggers, senior director, said. “We want to provide guidance and potential lifestyle pointers to help people get through the next few weeks without worrying about weight gain or nutritional discrepancies.”
The webinar begins at 1:00 p.m. on Zoom.
Register here for the free webinar.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.