Lufkin Economic Development Cooperation asking for input on downtown development

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Economic Development Cooperation has brought in an outside consulting company to help with downtown development.
They are asking for input from those who live, shop, and do business in Lufkin. The project will take place over the next five months.
The first phase of the project, “Understand the Community.” They will be informing the public of the planning process, and begin to identify priorities, values, and community assets through a survey. They’ll also have two virtual public workshops for public and stakeholders to hear recommendations.
To fill out the survey visit, https://www.lufkinforward.com
