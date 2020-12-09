EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Temperatures are once again starting in the 30s but the sunshine and southwest winds today will quickly warm those temperatures into the lower to mid 70s this afternoon. More sunshine is on the way tomorrow with some breezy south winds. Temperatures will once again reach the mid 70s tomorrow afternoon. Clouds increase Thursday night with chances for rain starting Friday morning and increasing through the day along an advancing cold front. Expect rain to be heavy at times with temperatures in the 60s Friday afternoon. Most of the rain will end Friday evening, with only a slight chance for lingering showers Saturday. Cooler air filters back into East Texas this weekend with afternoon high temperatures back in the 50s.