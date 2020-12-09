Nacogdoches ISD: Emeline Carpenter Elementary School transitioning to online learning due to COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches ISD said Emeline Carpenter Elementary School will transition to online learning beginning Thursday, Dec. 10.
The district said the transition is due to a number of campus staff who are absent due to COVID-19-related quarantines.
The closure affects only Emeline Carpenter; all other NISD campuses will remain open for face-to-face instruction.
The campus will remain closed to students through Friday, Dec. 18, when Nacogdoches ISD begins its Christmas break. NISD students are set to return to classes after the break on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
The district said parents and families of students attending Carpenter are being notified today of the decision to shut down the campus, NISD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo said. Students at the campus will transition to remote learning beginning Thursday.
Curbside meal pickup will be available for students enrolled in Carpenter. On Thursday and Friday, those meals will be available at McMichael Middle School. Beginning Monday, Dec. 14, Carpenter parents can come to the Carpenter campus to receive meals. Pickup time for meals at both locations will be 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
“First and foremost, we’re closing the campus for the protection of our students and staff,” Trujillo said. “Our first priority is the health and wellbeing of everyone at Carpenter and everyone in the district. It’s also important to have our staff at school to conduct classes. While we have great substitutes in this district, things work best when our teachers are in the classroom.”
The campus will undergo an extensive deep-cleaning on Thursday and Friday of this week.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 among staff is relatively low, Trujillo said, around 6 percent. But more have been quarantined because of exposure to someone who’s tested positive for COVID-19, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are currently no students at Carpenter with active cases, although some are quarantined because of exposure at school or elsewhere.
Districtwide, there are 31 active cases as of Wednesday, or roughly one-half of one percent of NISD’s total enrollment.
