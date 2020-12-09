Player Spotlight: Jordan Moore enters the Lufkin record books

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Jordan Moore’s 400 yard game against Waller last week propelled the Lufkin senior quarterback into the top passing yard spot for the Lufkin panthers.
Moore now has over 6,000 yards passing since he first took the field as a Sophomore in Lufkin’s opening game against Longview. The Panthers lost the game but Moore showed what was to come with over 300 passing yards and three touchdowns.
“I think I have had a lot of growth since my Sophomore year,” Moore said. “Coach Green pushes me to be the best I can be every day. I get a shot to redeem myself this week. "
for more to become the all-time leading passer in school history, he had to pass Reggie McNeal, who led the team to a state title in 2001 before going on to Texas A7M and then stops in the NFL and CFL.
“It was a big honor,” Moore said. “Shout out to Reggie. I knew early i was like 1,000 yards away but I wasn’t checking after every game so I didn’t know. The coaches told me on Tuesday and I was happy. My teammates were happy. "
Moore has a chance to add to his stats Friday against Longview.
“It is all about chemistry with your guys,” Moore said. “i just throw the ball. they make the catches. This is because of all my receivers.”
