As restrictions started lifting, hospices in Amarillo experience more admissions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - During the first months of the outbreak some hospice providers saw a drop in referrals as several areas of the health care system experienced disruptions in providing routine services, but as restrictions started to be lifted, hospices started receiving more admissions.
While admitted patients already have terminal conditions, such as, dementia, cardiac disease or cancer. They have also seen some with complications due to the virus.
“A lot of times those that have COVID-19 are already compromised with COPD, low immune system, you know other clinical diagnosis,” said Yvone Henrickson, RN case manager at Interim Healthcare of Amarillo. “They’re more vulnerable to death with the respiratory distress that accommodates the COVID-19 virus.”
BSA Hospice has also seen families be more open to hospice care as they take care of family members at home, without hospital restrictions.
“We have seen some additional calls from the hospitals with being able to take these patients home, " said Kimberli Phillips, professional services manager at BSA Hospice. “Where really people want to be, surrounded by their family.”
Although there have been many admissions of patients with complications of COVID-19, Interim Healthcare of Amarillo says the death decline rate remains the same, but that’s not the case for all the hospices.
“We’re seeing them decline very, very quickly,” said Phillips. “Most of those patients usually have a few months to live, up to six months, sometimes even longer than that but with COVID-19 complications they’re coming in and dying much more faster than that. Sometimes within days or weeks.”
Some of the rapid decline has been seen nursing home patients, who aside from battling a terminal illness are also dealing with isolation.
“I’m sure it does exacerbate the end of life readiness, perhaps,” said Henrickson. “Being lonely, being sad, being diagnosed with a terminal illness. There’s just a lot of negatives, and that’s why we go in there and provide that loneliness with comfort.”
“We’re seeing people die of loneliness sometimes in those nursing facilities,” said Phillips. “Window visits are okay, and I know the nursing facilities are working so hard to trying to get the patients to be able to see their families in any way possible but there’s nothing like a touch, a hug.”
Both hospices have had to adapt quickly to the “new normal” brought by the pandemic and say they will continue to work hard to provide comfort to their patients.
