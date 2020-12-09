UIL releases ticket procedures, fan policies for 2020 football championships

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -A very different University interscholastic League footballl championships start next Wednesday with 1A and 2A action.
The main changes to the annual event at AT&T stadium for fans will be the ticketing process and required face coverings.
First tickets must be purchased online. No sales will take place at the stadium. Tickets can be purchased here. One ticket a day will get you in to each game on Wednesday and Thursday. The UIL will be empting the venue between games on Friday so a ticket will need to be purchased for each game.
UIL Ticket policy:
General Public Ticket Price: $20
School Presale Ticket Price: $15 (must have a code from a participating school)
- ALL seating for the 2020 Football State Championships will be reserved. Spectators must purchase a reserved seat and sit in that designated seat. Capacity at AT&T Stadium will be limited. Fans are required to practice social distancing inside and outside of the stadium.
- Tickets will be distributed in seat blocks known as “pods” to maintain distance between groups.
- A limited number of tickets will be available to each participating school with a code. This code will be sent to school administration to send out to their fans. Once the code expires, any remaining tickets will be opened up for the general public to purchase.
- All tickets at AT&T Stadium will be digital and available through fans’ mobile devices. There will be no ticket offices open on the day of the games. Tickets will not be sold onsite. All tickets must be purchased through the website or app. In order to provide a contactless experience for fans, there will no longer be any physical tickets. Have your mobile ticket ready prior to arriving at AT&T Stadium.
- Texas High School Coaching Association (THSCA) and Six-Man Passes (TSMCA)
Due to limited reserved seating, no passes will be accepted.
No ISD passes are accepted for admission.
Fan policy:
Cashless Transactions
To limit the number of touchpoints between staff and fans on game day, all food, beverage, parking and retail will be cashless. Major credit and debit cards, as well as mobile pay will be accepted.
Food and Beverage
All food items will be served in to-go containers along with pre-packaged disposable ware and condiments.
Stadium Entry
Gates will open 1 hour before the start of the first game of the day.
Parking
Parking is only available for purchase on event day, not in advance. All parking is credit card only. There is no cash parking at AT&T Stadium.
- $20 (credit card only) per vehicle.
- $50 (credit card only) per bus
Lots will open 2 hours before the start of the first game of the day.
Bag Policy
Please review the AT&T Stadium clear bag policy before attending the state championship games. All fans will be subject to the stadium’s clear bag policy and will be searched upon entering the stadium. Fans will walk through metal detectors upon entering the stadium.
No powder, confetti, or streamers will be allowed in the stands.
Banners
Banners are allowed at AT&T stadium if it does not impede the sightline of other guests. Banners must be installed immediately before the school’s game and must be removed immediately after the game ends. Banners or signs cannot be attached to sticks or poles. Adhesives and zipties are prohibited. String or elastic cords are suggested alternatives.
Noisemakers
NO artificial noisemakers are allowed at this event in the stands. NO air horns or whistles will be permitted in the stands. Only man-made noisemakers will be allowed. Ex: jugs with beads, inflatable boom sticks, clackers, cowbells. No train horns will be allowed on the field.
Live Streaming
Using live streaming sites including Facebook Live, Instagram Live, Twitter Live and YouTube Live to stream the game is strictly prohibited and in direct violation of the UIL’s agreement with its broadcast partners. Please notify media, fans and parents of this policy.
Cameras
Point and shoot cameras only, detachable lenses are not allowed.
