Virus outbreak in Texas army base alarms New Mexico leaders

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The New Mexico congressional delegation is raising questions about a coronavirus outbreak among a group of soldiers in El Paso, Texas, which borders their state.
The Oregon Army National Guard unit recently returned from a month-long deployment in the southern European country of Kosovo as part of a NATO peacekeeping force.
The Senators and Congress members say they’ve learned 70 soldiers have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
In a letter to the Pentagon, the delegation asks for details about how the army will test and contact trace going forward, and if the outbreak has spread beyond the unit.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.