WEBXTRA: Changes to COVID-19 reporting may cause spike in East Texas cases

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Department of State Health Services recently announced upcoming changes to its COVID-19 data dashboards. They are scheduled to begin Friday, Dec. 11th.
The most significant modifications include the reporting of probable cases identified through antigen or rapid testing or a combination of symptoms and known exposure. In addition, a more timely snapshot will come with positivity rates by specimen collection date will be reported. Formerly, lab test reporting dates and case reporting dates were used to calculate positivity rates.
KTRE’s Donna McCollum spoke with Public Information Officer for the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management, Abbey Scorsonelli about the changes.
