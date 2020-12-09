Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Temperatures this afternoon will warm into the low to mid 70s and skies will be sunny. These temps are significantly above average for this time of year. Overnight lows will cool to the mid 40s. Tomorrow will be a very similar day with clear skies and 70s. A strong cold front will move through our area on Friday. We are expecting widespread showers all day long, gusty winds, and mid 60s. Showers will continue into Friday night with clearing expected early on Saturday morning. For the weekend we will feel seasonable temperatures and skies will be partly cloudy both days. Monday be prepared for sunny skies and mid 50s. Similar conditions will carry over into Tuesday.