Andy Woods first grader gets huge surprise when dad returns from deployment, comes to school

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An Andy Woods student thought his class was being rewarded for good behavior today, but he instead got the happiest surprise of his young life.
The first grader had no idea that his dad, Army Sgt. Nathan Rosales, was in costume and about to reveal his identity to his son. Sgt. Rosales was able to pull off the surprise with the help of his wife and his son’s teacher. He has been deployed in Hawaii for six months and hasn’t seen his family at all during that time.
