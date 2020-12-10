Bands compete in UIL State Military Class Marching Band Championships at Pine Tree High School

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It’s pretty much the way it began, and now it’s formally back: Military Style Marching State Competition for Texas high school bands. The UIL held the state competition Wednesday, and the first one was held at Pine Tree Stadium in Longview.
They say they picked Pine Tree Stadium because, well, it’s pretty nice and a good place to start according to UIL State Director of Music Brad Kent.
“It’s the first time UIL has sanctioned the event so it’s in pilot status for us. Meaning we just started the event. So it will remain in pilot status for a few years to evaluate the progress each year; participation, other data to consider continuing the event after pilot status,” Kent said.
The difference between Military Style and Corps Style, which is how the bands evolved to march over the past forty years, is the step which is:
“All the same. It’s either a 22 and a half-inch step, or it’s a thirty-inch step in most cases. It’s what’s called six to five, which is six steps to every five yards on the football field. And that’s a thirty-inch step,” Kent said.
Kent says Military Style is also all straight line or diagonal marching while playing traditional military music. Most families in the crowd know all about it like Jacquelyn Johnson, who just happens to be married to:
“Deshmond Johnson, the director at Timpson High School,” she said.
She says he’s worked hard and kept his band in line but:
“He called me this morning and told me he was really nervous; just everything about it,” Jacquelyn said.
They weren’t nervous enough to move this fast. It’s a time lapse, but it does show their precision.
“Oh, they did great. I think they got it,” Jacquelyn said.
Soon the 1A/2A winners were announced. Union Grove took third, and in second place:
“Please congratulate the Timpson High School Marching Band,” the announcer stated.
“They worked hard, and they gave it their all, so hey, second place is good with me,” Jacquelyn said.
And her husband Deshmond said it’s been a tough season.
“Had to do social distancing and quarantining, but the kids adapted and they just kept going. The kids are very, very happy, and so it’s a great day,” Deshmond said.
Director Kent thinks working through the COVID-19 pandemic:
“It’s remarkable for these kids in these communities,” Kent said.
And the band plays on.
In the 1A/2A competition, Carlisle took first place, The first Military Style Marching Band Texas State win. In the 4A Competition, fifth place went to Vidor. fourth place was Bullard, third was Gilmer, second place went to Spring Hill, and taking the state title was Lindale.
