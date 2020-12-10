Man shot dead by law officers, ending manhunt in ETX

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — A burglary suspect was shot dead by law officers after having been the focus of a manhunt since Wednesday, Dec. 9, in Cass County, Texas.
The man’s death was disclosed during a news conference the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 10. The man was identified Friday, Dec. 11 as Eric Drake Feenstra, 47; he has ties to both San Antonio and Rockwall, Texas, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office says.
“He had basically holed up in a location,” Cass County Criminal District Attorney Courtney Shelton explained during the news conference. “And by neutralized, I mean he is no longer a threat to the community. He is deceased at this time.”
Authorities later explained that the man refused to surrender when he was found in a small maintenance shop about 1 p.m. Thursday. “During negotiations, the individual presented a weapon and was shot by law enforcement. The suspect died at the scene.”
The Cass County Sheriff’s Department updated its Facebook page with the following comment:
KSLA News 12 is working to learn further details about the suspect, including how and when he died.
“This is an ongoing investigation. It is being conducted by the Texas Rangers. And at this time, that is all the information that we can release,” Shelton said.
The Sheriff’s Department reported Wednesday that the man was suspected of burglarizing residences in Cass County.
Residents were warned to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity as authorities sought the man they said should be considered as “armed and dangerous.”
The manhunt that began about 4 p.m. Wednesday involved multiple agencies, including K-9s from the Telford Unit, a helicopter and personnel from the Queen City and Atlanta police departments, the Texas Department of Public Safety and federal agencies.
At one point, the search was concentrated near the Primitive Baptist Church in the Huffines area.
RAW INTERVIEW WITH CASS COUNTY CRIMINAL DA COURTNEY SHELTON:
That’s just inside the state line and less than 10 miles west of the Northwest Louisiana town of Rodessa.
The sheriff’s office had been sharing photographs of the suspect and a car on Facebook.
