Sod Poodles Baseball here to stay, receives affiliation invitation from Arizona Diamondbacks

“We are very pleased to announce that the Amarillo Sod Poodles organization has been formally invited by the Arizona Diamondbacks to become their new Double-A affiliate,” Sod Poodles President and General Manager Tony Ensor said in a press release. “Today’s announcement recognizes Amarillo and the Sod Poodles as being among the very best communities and franchises in Minor League Baseball. We are eager to review this affiliation opportunity with the Diamondbacks and our ownership group and look forward to discussing the exciting future ahead for baseball in Amarillo.”