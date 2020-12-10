Sod Poodles Baseball here to stay, receives affiliation invitation from Arizona Diamondbacks

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles, formerly of the San Diego Padres organization, have received an invitation to join the Arizona Diamondbacks minor league baseball group.
“We are very pleased to announce that the Amarillo Sod Poodles organization has been formally invited by the Arizona Diamondbacks to become their new Double-A affiliate,” Sod Poodles President and General Manager Tony Ensor said in a press release. “Today’s announcement recognizes Amarillo and the Sod Poodles as being among the very best communities and franchises in Minor League Baseball. We are eager to review this affiliation opportunity with the Diamondbacks and our ownership group and look forward to discussing the exciting future ahead for baseball in Amarillo.”
Here is what we know at this point:
- Baseball will stay at Hodgetown here in Amarillo for the foreseeable future
- The Sod Poodles will discuss becoming an affiliate for the Arizona Diamondbacks
- The overall fan experience will not change. Uniforms and merchandise will feature the Diamondbacks logo rather than the Padres logo
- The 2021 Sod Poodles will feature a brand new group of players, including no former Padre players
- The Sod Poodles will still be a Double-A Affiliate
This article will also be updated throughout the day to give you the most up-to-date information.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.