150 still angels available for adoption from Lufkin Angel Tree program

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Salvation Army of Lufkin is working to help those in need this holiday season, and there still are about 150 angels that need to be adopted from their tree.
Captain Jenifer Phillips tells us they have extended the deadline for the Angel Tree program to Monday, December 14.
For people who have angels and have not returned them, organizers will be accepting items at the Pitser Garrison Civic Center from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. during the week.
Phillips says the need for assistance is even greater this year.
“We know the need has always been there, but it is even greater this year. We want to try to help our neighbors that are in need, especially during the Christmas season, " said Phillips. “If you have lost a tag or anything like that, please come by our office and we will help you. We will make sure it gets to the child that you have chosen to support this season.”
The Salvation Army will have their drive-thru angel gift distribution on Wednesday, December 16 at the civic center in Lufkin.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.