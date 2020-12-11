Angelina County Sheriff’s Office terminates employment of deputy injured in wreck

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lieutenant Stacy Seymore will no longer be employed with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office after Dec. 31.
The lieutenant position has been open for a year and a half. Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches says the position needed to be filled, because the sergeant is currently doing it.
Seymore has been out due to injuries he sustained after his patrol unit was hit back in July of 2019.
Sanches says for the lieutenant position, a person must be active and able to take on those specific duties.
“Out of his own words, he was not going to be able to be back 100 percent. He said he could not come back until August of 2021. We had to make a decision. We offered him three job offers. He turned it down due to the fact he thought he should be able to make the same pay in those positions,” said Sanches. “But you cannot do that. You have to think of other employees that are there too. If you are crossing the guidelines, then you are going to create problems within the office.”
Sanches says Seymore went before the county commissioners court and they made a settlement with him. The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.