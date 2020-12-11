East Texas Ag News: Challenging season for Texas Christmas tree growers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Texas Christmas tree growers have experienced a challenging growing season according to the recent Texas Crop and Weather Report.
But the good holiday season market is making any additional effort and expense worth it for many of those growers.
An AgriLife Extension Service Horticulture Agent in Smith County says 2020 has been a challenging season for agriculture industries and businesses due to weather and COVID-19, but Christmas tree farms and nurseries, in general, have been a bright spot for Texas.
The pandemic has increased expenses for many tree growers, but it has also increased customer traffic and demand for ‘choose and cut’ trees.
