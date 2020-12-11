First Alert: More rain set to return on Sunday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Any lingering rainfall we have tonight will be pushing east of the Sabine River and shift into Louisiana by midnight as a cold front is slated to arrive by that time. We will not feel the cooler air until early Saturday morning once our overnight cold front sweeps through the Piney Woods.
With a cool breeze coming in behind the frontal passage, we will be trending much cooler this weekend as jacket weather will be back in session.
We should see lots of sunshine, albeit, a cool sunshine on Saturday before a second surge of colder air pushes through on Sunday. This second push of cold air will bring back thicker clouds and an 80% chance of a chilly rain on Sunday afternoon.
Sunday’s rainfall looks to average around a half-an-inch, with a few areas possibly receiving over an inch of rain before that system departs the scene on Sunday night.
Once we transition into next week, we will be trending much drier with very little, if any, rainfall expected throughout the week.
Cold mornings will give way to cool afternoons for all of next week as temperatures will be trending cooler than normal for this time of year.
