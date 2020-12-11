First Alert: Wet weather will gradually taper off later this evening

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We are getting some much-needed, beneficial rainfall today. The good news is that we have not seen any thunderstorm activity get too terribly strong this afternoon.
We will see the rain linger for areas mainly east of Highway 59 through the mid-evening hours before most of the wet weather crosses the Sabine River and exits stage left overnight.
With a cool breeze coming in behind the frontal passage, we will be trending much cooler this weekend as jacket weather will be back in session.
We should see lots of sunshine, albeit, a cool sunshine on Saturday before a second surge of colder air pushes through on Sunday. This second push of cold air will bring back thicker clouds and an 80% chance of a chilly rain on Sunday afternoon. Sunday’s rainfall looks to average around a half-an-inch.
Once we transition into next week, we will be trending much drier with very little, if any, rainfall expected throughout the week.
Cold mornings will give way to cool afternoons for all of next week as temperatures will be trending cooler than normal for this time of year.
Next week is shaping up to be very chilly, putting that festive holiday chill in the air.
