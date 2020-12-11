Friday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Friday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A cold front will slowly make its way through our area today. We are expecting widespread showers all day long and high temperatures in the mid 60s. There is potential for one or two stronger storms to pop up this afternoon. The biggest threat possible is the occasion gusty wind. Rain will become spottier in nature but by no means will be clear for football games tonight, so bundle up and try to stay dry. Tomorrow will be a much different story with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. More rain moves back into ETX on Sunday and it will be chilly as well, only warming into the upper 40s to low 50s. Next work week we will see partly sunny skies each day with temperatures will stay steady, in the low to mid 50s.